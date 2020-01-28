LPA Group PLC 60.8% Potential Upside Indicated by finnCap

LPA Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LPA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘CORPORATE’ this morning by analysts at finnCap. LPA Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. finnCap have set a target price of 156 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 60.8% from the opening price of 97 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 11.5 points and increased 14.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 115 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 74.01 GBX.

LPA Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 92.80. There are currently 12,658,229 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 10,103. Market capitalisation for LON:LPA is £13,095,507 GBP.