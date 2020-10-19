Lowe’s Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.1% Upside

Lowe’s Companies found using ticker (LOW) have now 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 205 and 155 calculating the mean target price we have 183.42. With the stocks previous close at 176.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 165.38 and the 200 day MA is 137.45. The company has a market cap of $134,294m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lowes.com

Lowe’s Companies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools. It also offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; extended protection plans; and in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair services. The company sells its national brand-name merchandise and private branded products to homeowners, renters, and professional customers. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 1,977 home improvement and hardware stores. The company also sells its products through websites comprising Lowes.com and Lowesforpros.com; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies was founded in 1946 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

