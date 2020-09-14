Lowe’s Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.6% Upside

Lowe’s Companies with ticker code (LOW) have now 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 205 and 146 calculating the mean target price we have 181.5. With the stocks previous close at 158.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 157.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 123.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $122,346m. Company Website: http://www.lowes.com

Lowe’s Companies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools. It also offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; extended protection plans; and in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair services. The company sells its national brand-name merchandise and private branded products to homeowners, renters, and professional customers. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 1,977 home improvement and hardware stores. The company also sells its products through websites comprising Lowes.com and Lowesforpros.com; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies was founded in 1946 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

