Lowe’s Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

Lowe’s Companies with ticker code (LOW) have now 31 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 300 and 152 with a mean TP of 233.21. Now with the previous closing price of 205.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 206.31 and the 200 day MA is 197.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $117,500m. Find out more information at: https://www.lowes.com

The potential market cap would be $133,182m based on the market concensus.

Lowe’s Companies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical. It also offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; extended protection plans; and in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair services. The company sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to homeowners, renters, and professional customers. The company also sells its products through websites comprising Lowes.com and Lowesforpros.com; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.