Lowe’s Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.7% Upside

Lowe’s Companies with ticker code (LOW) have now 26 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 300 and 202.3 with the average target price sitting at 246.2. With the stocks previous close at 188.36 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 197.75 while the 200 day moving average is 210.6. The market cap for the company is $116,766m. Find out more information at: https://www.lowes.com

The potential market cap would be $152,622m based on the market concensus.

Lowe’s Companies , together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical. It also offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; extended protection plans; and in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair services. The company sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to homeowners, renters, and professional customers. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 1,971 home improvement and hardware stores. The company also sells its products through websites comprising Lowes.com and Lowesforpros.com; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.