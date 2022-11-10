Lowe’s Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.4% Upside

Lowe’s Companies with ticker code (LOW) now have 27 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 300 and 159 calculating the mean target price we have 238.09. With the stocks previous close at 188.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 192.27 and the 200 day moving average is 200.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $115,841m. Company Website: https://www.lowes.com

The potential market cap would be $146,425m based on the market concensus.

Lowe’s Companies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical. It also offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; extended protection plans; and in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair services. The company sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to homeowners, renters, and professional customers. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 1,971 home improvement and hardware stores. The company also sells its products through websites comprising Lowes.com and Lowesforpros.com; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.