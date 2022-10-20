Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Lowe’s Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Lowe’s Companies with ticker code (LOW) now have 27 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 300 and 202.3 calculating the mean target price we have 243.12. With the stocks previous close at 193.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.8%. The day 50 moving average is 197.98 and the 200 day moving average is 204.75. The market cap for the company is $114,172m. Company Website: https://www.lowes.com

The potential market cap would be $143,672m based on the market concensus.

Lowe’s Companies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical. It also offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; extended protection plans; and in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair services. The company sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to homeowners, renters, and professional customers. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 1,971 home improvement and hardware stores. The company also sells its products through websites comprising Lowes.com and Lowesforpros.com; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

