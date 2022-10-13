Lowe’s Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

Lowe’s Companies with ticker code (LOW) have now 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 300 and 202.3 with a mean TP of 244.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 196.43 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The 50 day MA is 198.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 206.39. The company has a market cap of $120,335m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lowes.com

The potential market cap would be $149,955m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Lowe’s Companies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical. It also offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; extended protection plans; and in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair services. The company sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to homeowners, renters, and professional customers. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 1,971 home improvement and hardware stores. The company also sells its products through websites comprising Lowes.com and Lowesforpros.com; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.