Lowe’s Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.7% Upside

Lowe’s Companies with ticker code (LOW) have now 29 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 266 and 198 and has a mean target at 228.75. Now with the previous closing price of 194.28 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.7%. The day 50 moving average is 191.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 183.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $136,246m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lowes.com

Lowe’s Companies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools. It also offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; extended protection plans; and in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair services. The company sells its national brand-name merchandise and private branded products to homeowners, renters, and professional customers. As of January 29, 2021, it operated 1,974 home improvement and hardware stores. The company also sells its products through websites comprising Lowes.com and Lowesforpros.com; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.