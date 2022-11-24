Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Lowe’s Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Lowe’s Companies with ticker code (LOW) now have 28 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 300 and 152 with a mean TP of 239.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 214.47 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 194.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 199.48. The company has a market cap of $128,933m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lowes.com

The potential market cap would be $143,950m based on the market concensus.

Lowe’s Companies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical. It also offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; extended protection plans; and in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair services. The company sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to homeowners, renters, and professional customers. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 1,971 home improvement and hardware stores. The company also sells its products through websites comprising Lowes.com and Lowesforpros.com; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

