Loungers PLC 40.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Loungers PLC with ticker (LON:LGRS) now has a potential upside of 40.8% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 390 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Loungers PLC share price of 231 GBX at opening today (05/05/2022) indicates a potential upside of 40.8%. Trading has ranged between 225 (52 week low) and 304 (52 week high) with an average of 26,795 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £231,932,389.



Loungers PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that operates cafe bars and cafe restaurants. The Company operates through two complementary brands, Lounge, and Cosy Club. The Company operates approximately 168 sites, consisting of 138 Lounges and 30 Cosy Clubs across England and Wales.







