Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Loungers PLC 40.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Loungers PLC with ticker (LON:LGRS) now has a potential upside of 40.8% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 390 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Loungers PLC share price of 231 GBX at opening today (05/05/2022) indicates a potential upside of 40.8%. Trading has ranged between 225 (52 week low) and 304 (52 week high) with an average of 26,795 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £231,932,389.

Loungers PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that operates cafe bars and cafe restaurants. The Company operates through two complementary brands, Lounge, and Cosy Club. The Company operates approximately 168 sites, consisting of 138 Lounges and 30 Cosy Clubs across England and Wales.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.