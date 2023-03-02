Louisiana-Pacific Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation found using ticker (LPX) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 47 calculating the mean target price we have 63.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 58.51 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 63.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 60.01. The market cap for the company is $4,245m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lpcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $4,620m based on the market concensus.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products. The Oriented Strand Board segment manufactures and distributes oriented strand board structural panel products comprising LP TechShield radiant barriers, LP WeatherLogic air and water barriers, LP Legacy premium sub-flooring products, LP FlameBlock fire-rated sheathing products, and LP TopNotch sub-flooring products. The South America segment manufactures and distributes oriented strand board structural panel and siding products. This segment also distributes and sells related products for the region’s transition to wood frame construction. It also offers timber and timberlands and other products and services. The company sells its products primarily to retailers, wholesalers, and homebuilding and industrial businesses in North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.