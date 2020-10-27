Louisiana-Pacific Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.5% Upside

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation found using ticker (LPX) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 36.63. With the stocks previous close at 31.17 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.5%. The day 50 moving average is 30.92 and the 200 day moving average is 27.12. The company has a market cap of $3,334m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lpcorp.com

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America. The Siding segment offers siding products and related accessories, such as wood-based siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products; and CanExel siding and accessory products, including pre-finished lap and trim products, as well as outdoor building solutions. The OSB segment manufactures and distributes structural panel products comprising OSBs, TechShield radiant barriers, TopNotch sub-floorings, Legacy super tough products, moisture-resistant sub-floorings, and FlameBlock fire-rated sheathing products. The Engineered Wood Products segment provides laminated veneer lumber, laminated strand lumber, and other related products; and I-joists, which are primarily used in residential and commercial floorings, roofing systems, and other structural applications. The South America segment manufactures and distributes OSB and siding products. This segment also distributes and sells related products to augment the transition to wood frame construction. The company also offers timber and timberlands, as well as other products and services. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation sells its products, primarily to retail home centers, wholesalers, distributors, and homebuilding and industrial businesses in North America and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, and Europe. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

