Louisiana-Pacific Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation found using ticker (LPX) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 28 with a mean TP of 36.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.63 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.6%. The day 50 moving average is 32.12 while the 200 day moving average is 24.75. The company has a market cap of $3,526m. Find out more information at: http://www.lpcorp.com

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America. The Siding segment offers siding products and related accessories, such as wood-based siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products; and CanExel siding and accessory products, including pre-finished lap and trim products, as well as outdoor building solutions. The OSB segment manufactures and distributes structural panel products comprising OSBs, TechShield radiant barriers, TopNotch sub-floorings, Legacy super tough products, moisture-resistant sub-floorings, and FlameBlock fire-rated sheathing products. The Engineered Wood Products segment provides laminated veneer lumber, laminated strand lumber, and other related products; and I-joists, which are primarily used in residential and commercial floorings, roofing systems, and other structural applications. The South America segment manufactures and distributes OSB and siding products. This segment also distributes and sells related products to augment the transition to wood frame construction. The company also offers timber and timberlands, as well as other products and services. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation sells its products, primarily to retail home centers, wholesalers, distributors, and homebuilding and industrial businesses in North America and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, and Europe. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn