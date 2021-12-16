Louisiana-Pacific Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.8% Upside

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation found using ticker (LPX) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 59 calculating the mean target price we have 78.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 73.71 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.8%. The day 50 moving average is 66.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 61.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,666m. Find out more information at: https://www.lpcorp.com

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, ExpertFinish prefinished siding products, and LP outdoor building solutions for premium outdoor buildings; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products. The OSB segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel products comprising LP TechShield radiant barriers, LP WeatherLogic air and water barriers, LP Legacy premium sub-flooring products, LP FlameBlock fire-rated sheathing products, and LP TopNotch sub-flooring products. The EWP segment provides laminated veneer lumber, laminated strand lumber, and other related products; and I-joists, which are primarily used in residential and commercial floorings, roofing systems, and other structural applications. The South America segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel and siding products. This segment also distributes and sells related products for the region’s transition to wood frame construction. It also offers timber and timberlands and other products and services. The company sells its products primarily to retailers, wholesalers, and homebuilding and industrial businesses in North America and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, and Europe. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.