Lords Group Trading PLC 32.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Lords Group Trading PLC with ticker (LON:LORD) now has a potential upside of 32.1% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 120 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Lords Group Trading PLC share price of 81 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 32.1%. Trading has ranged between 54 (52 week low) and 102 (52 week high) with an average of 31,611 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £132,414,212.

