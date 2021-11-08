Twitter
Lookers PLC 41.6% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

Lookers PLC with ticker (LON:LOOK) now has a potential upside of 41.6% according to Liberum Capital.



Liberum Capital set a target price of 110 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Lookers PLC share price of 64 GBX at opening today (08/11/2021) indicates a potential upside of 41.6%. Trading has ranged between 22 (52 week low) and 76 (52 week high) with an average of 364,456 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £247,122,341.

Lookers plc operates as a motor retail and aftersales company. The Company sells new and used vehicles through retail, motability, fleet and leasing channels with an aftersales business that offers servicing, parts, repair, MOT and body repair. The Company, through its divisions offers automotive dealerships in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Motor Division includes Charles Hurst, Lookers and Taggarts. Charles Hurst offers customers a range of vehicles, both new and used, as well as straightforward access to aftersales and motability programmes. Lookers offers brands, such as Renault, Ford and Citroen through to marques, including Audi and Mercedes-Benz. Taggarts provides the franchises of Land Rover, Jaguar, Volvo, Peugeot, Nissan and Hyundai along with a group bodyshop. Its Leasing Division includes Vehicle Rental Services, Fleet Financial, Lookers Leasing, Rosedale and Lookers Fleet Services.



