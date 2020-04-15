Londonmetric Property PLC 5.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Londonmetric Property PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:LMP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Londonmetric Property PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 210 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 5.4% from the opening price of 199.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 46.1 points and decreased 30.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 245.4 GBX while the 52 week low is 132.9 GBX.

Londonmetric Property PLC has a 50 day moving average of 203.30 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 217.76. There are currently 741,473,884 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,181,808. Market capitalisation for LON:LMP is £1,646,811,603 GBP.

