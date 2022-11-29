Londonmetric Property PLC 1.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Londonmetric Property PLC with ticker (LON:LMP) now has a potential upside of 1.0% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 185 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Londonmetric Property PLC share price of 183 GBX at opening today (29/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 1.0%. Trading has ranged between 158 (52 week low) and 287 (52 week high) with an average of 2,635,621 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,805,172,982.



LondonMetric Property Plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in property investment and development. The Company is primarily focused on investing in urban logistics and grocery-led long income assets with approximately 17 million square feet (sq ft) under management. The Company owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers’ demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. The Company is also focused on the distribution and long income properties across the United Kingdom. It has 15 meter sq ft under management and located predominantly around urban areas with over 40% of assets in urban logistics. Its subsidiaries include Metric Property Investments Limited, A & J Mucklow Group Limited, LondonMetric Logistics Limited, ondonMetric Leisure Limited, LondonMetric Droitwich Limited, LMP Bell Farm Limited, LondonMetric Management Limited & Metric Income Plus Nominees Limited.







