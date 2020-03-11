Londonmetric Property PLC 0.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Londonmetric Property PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LMP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Londonmetric Property PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set their target price at 210 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of .3% from the opening price of 209.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 23 points and decreased 17.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 245.4 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 190.7 GBX.

Londonmetric Property PLC has a 50 day moving average of 229.69 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 221.52. There are currently 841,498,022 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,012,307. Market capitalisation for LON:LMP is £1,758,730,865 GBP.

