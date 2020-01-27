Londonmetric Property PLC 0.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Londonmetric Property PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:LMP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Londonmetric Property PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 230 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of .3% from today’s opening price of 229.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 6.8 points and decreased 1.6 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 245.4 GBX while the year low share price is currently 179 GBX.

Londonmetric Property PLC has a 50 day moving average of 234.22 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 217.96. There are currently 841,498,022 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,564,938. Market capitalisation for LON:LMP is £1,909,493,654 GBP.