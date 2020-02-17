London Stock Exchange Group Plc 6.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

London Stock Exchange Group Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:LSE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. London Stock Exchange Group Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 7700 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -6.9% from the opening price of 8272 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 648 points and increased 1394 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 8314 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 4391 GBX.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 7,752.41 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 6,814.98. There are currently 349,742,704 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 663,643. Market capitalisation for LON:LSE is £28,937,711,328 GBP.