London Stock Exchange Group Plc 3% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

London Stock Exchange Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LSE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. London Stock Exchange Group Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 7400 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 3.0% from today’s opening price of 7182 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 146 points and decreased 598 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 8628 GBX while the 52 week low is 4770 GBX.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 7,677.47 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 7,218.15. There are currently 1,985,835,067 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,352,120. Market capitalisation for LON:LSE is £24,769,993,158 GBP.

