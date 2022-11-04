London Stock Exchange Group Plc 27.4% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

London Stock Exchange Group Plc with ticker (LON:LSEG) now has a potential upside of 27.4% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 10,500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the London Stock Exchange Group Plc share price of 7,620 GBX at opening today (04/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 27.4%. Trading has ranged between 6,230 (52 week low) and 8,612 (52 week high) with an average of 625,294 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £42,520,410,000.



London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) is a global financial markets infrastructure provider. LSEG operates across three divisions. Data & Analytics division provides customers with information and data products, and includes real-time and non-real-time data, pricing and reference services and indices, delivered via various distribution channels, including data feeds and desktop solutions. Data & Analytics consists of Trading & Banking Solutions, Investment Solutions, Wealth Solutions, Customer and 3rd Party Risk Solutions, and Enterprise Data Solutions. FTSE Russell is a global multi-asset class provider of indices, analytics and data solutions. Capital Markets division provides access to capital for domestic and international businesses and electronic platforms for secondary market trading of equities, fixed income and FX. Post Trade division provides clearing, settlement and regulatory reporting services to support clients’ risk and balance sheet management and regulatory reporting.







