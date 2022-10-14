Follow us on:

London Stock Exchange Group Plc 24.2% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings

London Stock Exchange Group Plc with ticker (LON:LSEG) now has a potential upside of 24.2% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 9,700 GBX for the company, which when compared to the London Stock Exchange Group Plc share price of 7,348 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 24.2%. Trading has ranged between 6,230 (52 week low) and 8,612 (52 week high) with an average of 762,255 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £40,832,910,000.

London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) is a global financial markets infrastructure provider. LSEG operates across three divisions. Data & Analytics division provides customers with information and data products, and includes real-time and non-real-time data, pricing and reference services and indices, delivered via various distribution channels, including data feeds and desktop solutions. Data & Analytics consists of Trading & Banking Solutions, Investment Solutions, Wealth Solutions, Customer and 3rd Party Risk Solutions, and Enterprise Data Solutions. FTSE Russell is a global multi-asset class provider of indices, analytics and data solutions. Capital Markets division provides access to capital for domestic and international businesses and electronic platforms for secondary market trading of equities, fixed income and FX. Post Trade division provides clearing, settlement and regulatory reporting services to support clients’ risk and balance sheet management and regulatory reporting.



