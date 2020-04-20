London Stock Exchange Group Plc 12.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

London Stock Exchange Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LSE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. London Stock Exchange Group Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 8490 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 12.5% from the opening price of 7550 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 1298 points and decreased 50 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 8628 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 4929 GBX.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 7,586.65 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 7,274.99. There are currently 351,447,122 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,285,398. Market capitalisation for LON:LSE is £26,442,636,064 GBP.

