London Stock Exchange Group Plc 0.7% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

London Stock Exchange Group Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:LSE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. London Stock Exchange Group Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 7600 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of .7% from the opening price of 7550 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 772 points and increased 498 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 7922 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 4163 GBX.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 7,163.80 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 6,401.59. There are currently 349,742,704 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 717,242. Market capitalisation for LON:LSE is £26,223,707,945 GBP.