LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP – Consensus Indicates Potential -44.5% Downside

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP found using the EPIC (LON:LSE) now have 12 analysts covering the company. The target price ranges between £53.80 and £43. with a mean TP of £48.11. Now with the previous closing price of £86.70 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -44.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £92.04 and the 200 day MA is £87.89. The market cap for the company is £40b. Find out more information at: http://www.lseg.com

London Stock Exchange Group engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â LCH, Post Trade Services Â CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility. The company provides capital formation, intellectual property, and risk and balance sheet management services; financial indexing, benchmarking, and analytic services; data and research services; and post trade and risk management, clearing house, and custody and settlement services. The company also develops and operates technology solutions, including trading, market surveillance, and post trade systems for organizations and exchanges; and offers information and data products, such as indexes and benchmarks, real time pricing data, product identification, reporting, and reconciliation services, as well as network connectivity and server hosting services. In addition, it provides market information services comprising indices, market data and statistics, real time data, and regulatory news; education and training, events space, and studio hire services; and capital markets technology and services, trading solutions, technical services, infrastructure solutions and services, and market connectivity, as well as operates data centers and trading venues. Further, the company licenses capital markets and related IT infrastructure. London Stock Exchange Group was founded in 1698 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.