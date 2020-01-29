LogMeIn, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -5.0% Downside

LogMeIn, Inc. found using ticker (LOGM) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 86.05 and 70 and has a mean target at 81.85. Now with the previous closing price of 86.2 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 85.15 and the 200 day MA is 74.52. The company has a market cap of $4,191m. Find out more information at: http://www.logmeininc.com

LogMeIn, Inc. provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. The company offers GoToConference, a video and audio conferencing solution; GoToMeeting, a product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, an online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations; Grasshopper telephony solution; Jive, a cloud-based phone service; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me business, which are online meeting and screen sharing services; and OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service. It also provides Bold360 and BoldChat, an omni-channel engagement platform and live chat service respectively; Bold360 ai, an automated customer service; RescueAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which are easy-to-use cloud-based remote support solutions; LogMeIn Rescue, a remote support and customer care service; and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile and Rescue Lens that are Web-based remote support services. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; and LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution. It serves enterprise customers, small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, OEMs, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.