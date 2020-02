Logitech International S.A. – R – Consenus Indicates Potential 26.7% Upside

Logitech International S.A. – R found using ticker (LOGI) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 64 and 48 calculating the average target price we see 54.2. Now with the previous closing price of 42.78 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.08 and the 200 day moving average is 42.94. The company has a market cap of $7,072m. Visit the company website at: http://www.logitech.com

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC-based Webcams; and remote control and home automation products. The company sells its products through direct sales to retailers and e-tailers, as well as indirect sales through distributors. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty electronics stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

