Logitech International S.A. – R – Consenus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

Logitech International S.A. – R with ticker code (LOGI) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 64 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 52.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.69 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.82. The market cap for the company is $7,265m. Visit the company website at: http://www.logitech.com

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC-based Webcams; and remote control and home automation products. The company sells its products through direct sales to retailers and e-tailers, as well as indirect sales through distributors. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty electronics stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

