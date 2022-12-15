Lockheed Martin Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -.9% Downside

Lockheed Martin Corporation with ticker code (LMT) now have 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 558 and 384 calculating the mean target price we have 476.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 480.22 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.9%. The 50 day MA is 462.95 while the 200 day moving average is 438.36. The market cap for the company is $127,156m. Find out more information at: https://www.lockheedmartin.com

The potential market cap would be $126,052m based on the market concensus.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters, surface ships, sea and land-based missile defense systems, radar systems, sea and air-based mission and combat systems, command and control mission solutions, cyber solutions, and simulation and training solutions. The Space segment offers satellites; space transportation systems; strategic, advanced strike, and defensive missile systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground-based systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. It serves primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as foreign military sales contracted through the U.S. government. Lockheed Martin Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.