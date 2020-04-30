LMP Automotive Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 518.8% Upside

LMP Automotive Holdings with ticker code (LMPX) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 25. Now with the previous closing price of 4.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 518.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.3 and the 200 day MA is 16.88. The company has a market cap of $41m. Find out more information at: http://lmpmotors.com

LMP Automotive Holdings provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles. LMP Automotive Holdings was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

