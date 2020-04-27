LMP Automotive Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 466.9% Upside

LMP Automotive Holdings found using ticker (LMPX) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 25. Now with the previous closing price of 4.41 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 466.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.14. The market cap for the company is $39m. Company Website: http://lmpmotors.com

LMP Automotive Holdings provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles. LMP Automotive Holdings was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

