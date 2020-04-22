LMP Automotive Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 402.0% Upside

LMP Automotive Holdings found using ticker (LMPX) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 25 with a mean TP of 25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.98 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 402.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.7. The market cap for the company is $48m. Company Website: http://lmpmotors.com

LMP Automotive Holdings provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles. LMP Automotive Holdings was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

