LMP Automotive Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 378.0% Upside

LMP Automotive Holdings found using ticker (LMPX) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 25 with a mean TP of 25. With the stocks previous close at 5.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 378.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.55 and the 200 day moving average is 18.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $54m. Find out more information at: http://lmpmotors.com

LMP Automotive Holdings provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles. LMP Automotive Holdings was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

