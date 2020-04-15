LMP Automotive Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 372.6% Upside

LMP Automotive Holdings with ticker code (LMPX) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 25 and has a mean target at 25. With the stocks previous close at 5.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 372.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.27. The company has a market cap of $52m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://lmpmotors.com
LMP Automotive Holdings provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles. LMP Automotive Holdings was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.