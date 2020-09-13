Lloyds Banking Group Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.3% Upside

Lloyds Banking Group Plc with ticker code (LYG) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 1.31 and 1.31 calculating the average target price we see 1.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.28 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.3%. The day 50 moving average is 1.41 while the 200 day moving average is 1.56. The company has a market cap of $24,550m. Company Website: http://www.lloydsbankinggroup.com

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, term lending, and debt capital markets services to corporate clients. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers life, home, and car insurance products; pensions and investment products; and advisory services in areas, including investments, planning for retirement, and protection and inheritance tax planning, as well as personal lending. It also provides digital, telephony, and mobile services. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Black Horse, Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, Schroders Personal Wealth, Lex Autolease, Birmingham Midshires, MBNA, LDC, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn