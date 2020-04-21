Lloyds Banking Group PLC 70.6% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Lloyds Banking Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LLOY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Lloyds Banking Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 50 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 70.6% from the opening price of 29.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1.27 points and decreased 29.08 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 73.66 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 27.7 GBX.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 42.64 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 53.81. There are currently 70,442,102,615 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 407,689,727. Market capitalisation for LON:LLOY is £20,738,154,616 GBP.

