Lloyds Banking Group PLC 7.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Lloyds Banking Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LLOY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Lloyds Banking Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 54 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -7.4% from today’s opening price of 58.31 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 5.05 points and decreased 2.46 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 73.66 GBX while the year low share price is currently 48.16 GBX.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 62.06 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 58.33. There are currently 70,052,557,838 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 228,006,682. Market capitalisation for LON:LLOY is £40,616,468,169 GBP.