Lloyds Banking Group PLC 68.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Lloyds Banking Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LLOY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Lloyds Banking Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 50 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 68.2% from the opening price of 29.73 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 5.59 points and decreased 28.58 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 73.66 GBX while the year low share price is currently 27.7 GBX.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 44.29 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 54.23. There are currently 20,365,013,016 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 409,666,833. Market capitalisation for LON:LLOY is £20,893,359,761 GBP.

