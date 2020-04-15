Lloyds Banking Group PLC 65.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Lloyds Banking Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:LLOY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Lloyds Banking Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 52 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 65.4% from today’s opening price of 31.44 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 3.67 points and decreased 26.52 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 73.66 GBX while the year low share price is currently 27.7 GBX.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 44.84 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 54.37. There are currently 70,442,102,615 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 410,360,103. Market capitalisation for LON:LLOY is £21,129,108,486 GBP.

