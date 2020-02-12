Lloyds Banking Group PLC 5.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Lloyds Banking Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LLOY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Lloyds Banking Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 60 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 5.7% from today’s opening price of 56.76 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1.98 points and decreased 2.85 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 73.66 GBX while the year low share price is currently 48.16 GBX.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 61.18 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 57.83. There are currently 70,285,353,360 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 162,504,007. Market capitalisation for LON:LLOY is £40,203,220,736 GBP.