Lloyds Banking Group PLC 43.6% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Lloyds Banking Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:LLOY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Lloyds Banking Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 43 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 43.6% from the opening price of 29.95 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 3.7 points and decreased 28.15 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 73.66 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 27.7 GBX.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 41.49 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 53.52. There are currently 70,442,102,615 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 395,150,333. Market capitalisation for LON:LLOY is £20,905,803,115 GBP.

