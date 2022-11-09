Lloyds Banking Group PLC 38.8% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group PLC with ticker (LON:LLOY) now has a potential upside of 38.8% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 70 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Lloyds Banking Group PLC share price of 43 GBX at opening today (09/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 38.8%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 56 (52 week high) with an average of 272,155,097 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £28,465,142,770.



Lloyds Banking Group plc is a United Kingdom-based retail and commercial financial services provider. The Company provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and in certain locations overseas. Its services are offered through brands, including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. Its Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers. Its Commercial Banking segment provides a range of products and services, such as lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management and debt capital markets services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), corporates and financial institutions. Its Insurance and Wealth segment offers insurance, investment and wealth management products and services.







