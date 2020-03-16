Lloyds Banking Group PLC 35.2% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Lloyds Banking Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:LLOY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Lloyds Banking Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 48 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 35.2% from today’s opening price of 35.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 21.37 points and decreased 29.75 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 73.66 GBX while the year low share price is currently 32.2 GBX.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 55.66 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 56.87. There are currently 70,426,890,295 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 272,456,950. Market capitalisation for LON:LLOY is £23,717,662,434 GBP.

