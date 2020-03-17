Lloyds Banking Group PLC 30.6% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Lloyds Banking Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LLOY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Lloyds Banking Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 47 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 30.6% from the opening price of 36 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 20.87 points and decreased 27.18 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 73.66 GBX while the year low share price is currently 31.6 GBX.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 55.11 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 56.76. There are currently 70,426,890,295 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 285,220,450. Market capitalisation for LON:LLOY is £23,138,751,101 GBP.

