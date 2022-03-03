Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Lloyds Banking Group PLC 27.9% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Lloyds Banking Group PLC with ticker (LON:LLOY) now has a potential upside of 27.9% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 64 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Lloyds Banking Group PLC share price of 46 GBX at opening today (03/03/2022) indicates a potential upside of 27.9%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 56 (52 week high) with an average of 253,926,620 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £32,941,305,243.

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a financial services company, which is focused on retail and commercial customers. The Company operates multiple brands through three core divisions: Retail, Commercial Banking and Insurance and Wealth. Its services are offered through brands, including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows. It operates through its segments, including Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. Its Retail segment offers a broad range of financial service products to personal and business banking customers, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards, unsecured loans, motor finance and leasing solutions. Its Commercial banking segment provides clients with a range of products and services such as lending, transaction banking, working capital management, risk management and debt capital markets services. Insurance and Wealth segment offers insurance, investment and wealth management products and services.



You might also enjoy reading  Lloyds Banking Group PLC -1.9% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.