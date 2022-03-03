Lloyds Banking Group PLC 27.9% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group PLC with ticker (LON:LLOY) now has a potential upside of 27.9% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 64 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Lloyds Banking Group PLC share price of 46 GBX at opening today (03/03/2022) indicates a potential upside of 27.9%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 56 (52 week high) with an average of 253,926,620 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £32,941,305,243.



Lloyds Banking Group plc is a financial services company, which is focused on retail and commercial customers. The Company operates multiple brands through three core divisions: Retail, Commercial Banking and Insurance and Wealth. Its services are offered through brands, including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows. It operates through its segments, including Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. Its Retail segment offers a broad range of financial service products to personal and business banking customers, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards, unsecured loans, motor finance and leasing solutions. Its Commercial banking segment provides clients with a range of products and services such as lending, transaction banking, working capital management, risk management and debt capital markets services. Insurance and Wealth segment offers insurance, investment and wealth management products and services.







