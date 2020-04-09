Lloyds Banking Group PLC 24.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Lloyds Banking Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:LLOY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Lloyds Banking Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 40 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 24.6% from the opening price of 32.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 10.44 points and decreased 29.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 73.66 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 27.7 GBX.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 46.31 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 54.66. There are currently 70,442,102,615 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 419,604,343. Market capitalisation for LON:LLOY is £22,802,113,491 GBP.

