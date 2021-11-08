Lloyds Banking Group PLC 23.6% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group PLC with ticker (LON:LLOY) now has a potential upside of 23.6% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 64 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Lloyds Banking Group PLC share price of 49 GBX at opening today (08/11/2021) indicates a potential upside of 23.6%. Trading has ranged between 27 (52 week low) and 52 (52 week high) with an average of 194,798,373 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £34,579,479,790.



LLOYDS BANKING GROUP plc financial services company, which provides a range of banking and financial services, focused on personal and commercial customers. The Company’s major business activities are retail, commercial and corporate banking, general insurance, and life, pensions and investment provision. The Company’s services are offered through its brands, including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows. Its Retail segment offers a broad range of financial service products to personal and business banking customers, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards, unsecured loans, motor finance and leasing solutions. Its Commercial banking segment provides clients with a range of products and services such as lending, transaction banking, working capital management, risk management and debt capital markets services. Insurance and Wealth segment offers insurance, investment and wealth management products and services.







